Fishkind Conversations: Orlando’s Affordable Housing Crisis, Part 1 – What’s Behind The Problem?

File image of For Rent sign courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

The Orlando metro area is ranked worst in the US for housing affordability for people who make $24,600 per year or less.

The National Low Income Housing Coalition used government data to figure out how much money full-time workers must make to afford a rental that costs no more than 30% of their income.

The report found for every 100 low-income renters who need an affordable place to live in the Orlando metro area, only thirteen homes or apartments are available.

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind says there’s a profound mismatch between wage rates and the cost of housing that is available in the marketplace.

In the first of two discussions on this topic, economic analyst Hank Fishkind tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston about the magnitude of the housing affordability problem in Orlando.

