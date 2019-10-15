 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Commentaries


Fishkind Conversations: Orange County’s “Housing For All” Task Force Is Getting It Right…Mostly

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Image of apartments courtesy of F. Muhammad via Pixabay

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings’ Housing For All affordable housing task force has released its preliminary recommendations ahead of its November 15th final report to the Orange County Commission.

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston he thinks the task force proposals are focusing on the right thing to help increase affordable housing availability in Central Florida – increasing supply.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

 


Nicole Darden Creston

About Nicole Darden Creston

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from ... Read Full Bio »

