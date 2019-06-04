 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Fishkind Economic Commentaries


Fishkind Conversations: Tariffs On Mexico Could Hurt Florida’s Economy

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Economic analyst Hank Fishkind of Fishkind and Associates

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind of Fishkind and Associates

Last Friday President Trump startled financial markets by announcing he’ll impose across the board tariffs on Mexico beginning on June 10th, unless Mexico does more to curb illegal immigration. The tariffs will start at 5%, rising to as high as 25% unless Mexico stops the flow of migrants into the U.S.

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind, of Fishkind and Associates, talks to 90.7’s Matthew Peddie about the impact of the tariffs on Florida’s economy.

“Florida’s economy is closely tied to the US economy. The trajectory of our gross state product is just highly correllated… so if the national economy continues to slow, or even drops into a recession, this would cause a sharp slowing in Florida’s economy at best,” says Fishkind. 

“Even if President Trump’s strategy gives way to better relations with our trading partners, the tariffs, it’s going to take time for them to be rolled back, and they are going to affect corporate supply chains, and they already weigh on profits,” says Fishkind.

Click on the Play Audio button to hear the conversation


Support 90.7 WMFE

Stories like these are made possible by contributions from readers and listeners like you.

DONATE NOW

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP