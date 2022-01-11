 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Fishkind Conversations: Making sense of new job numbers

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Hank Fishkind. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE


US job growth slowed in December, but the unemployment rate fell to 3.9 percent at the same time.

This may sound confusing, but economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind tells WMFE’s Nicole Darden Creston there are several reasons that unemployment is still dropping even as job growth slows.

Most importantly, he says, the demand for labor remains very high.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.


