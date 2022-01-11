Fishkind Conversations: Making sense of new job numbers
US job growth slowed in December, but the unemployment rate fell to 3.9 percent at the same time.
This may sound confusing, but economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind tells WMFE’s Nicole Darden Creston there are several reasons that unemployment is still dropping even as job growth slows.
Most importantly, he says, the demand for labor remains very high.
Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.
