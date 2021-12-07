Fishkind Conversations: Local economy not quite as bad as it seems
The rapid spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant and November’s unexpectedly weak employment report are combining to cause concern among economists. There’s a fear the economic recovery may stall.
But economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind tells WMFE’s Nicole Darden Creston, the news is not quite as worrisome as it may seem.
Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.
