Fishkind Conversations: How We Care For Our Tourism-Dependent Economy
State economists are saying that travel and tourism sectors are in a depression. And they’re predicting that Central Florida’s tourism-dependent economy may not recover for two or three years.
Economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind agrees that’s a fair estimate, but not the whole story.
He tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston what he sees in the immediate future, and what we can do about it.
Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.
