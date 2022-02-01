 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Fishkind Conversations: How Rising Interest Rates Affect Central Florida

As expected, last week the Federal Reserve confirmed its plans to raise interest rates and shrink the money supply as soon as early March.

Financial markets reacted with rising rates, falling stock prices and increased volatility…but the outcome of all this may mean decreased inflation.

WMFE’s Nicole Darden Creston asks economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind how soon the rates will rise, and how that will affect Central Florida.

