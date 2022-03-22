 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Fishkind Conversations: How inflation and interest rates affect Central Florida

by (WMFE)
Hank Fishkind. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE


The Federal Reserve has announced it will raise interest rates to try to tamp down inflation.

Right now, consumer prices are up by nearly eight percent and gas prices have approached all-time highs.

Economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind tells WMFE’s Nicole Darden Creston about how the change by the Fed will impact Central Florida.

He starts with a look at the impact of inflation on family budgets.

Nicole Darden Creston

About Nicole Darden Creston

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from ... Read Full Bio »

