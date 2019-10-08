 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Fishkind Conversations: How ‘Brexit’ Affects Central Florida’s Economy

by (WMFE)
Brexit graphic by Pete Linforth courtesy of Pixabay

Brexit – the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union – is having an economic impact here in Central Florida, despite its geographical distance from the Sunshine State and uncertainty over whether it will even happen.

As economic analyst Hank Fishkind tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston, the UK’s economy influences Central Florida’s in a number of ways…from tourism numbers to real estate to overall financial health.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

 


