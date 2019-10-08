Fishkind Conversations: How ‘Brexit’ Affects Central Florida’s Economy

Brexit – the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union – is having an economic impact here in Central Florida, despite its geographical distance from the Sunshine State and uncertainty over whether it will even happen.

As economic analyst Hank Fishkind tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston, the UK’s economy influences Central Florida’s in a number of ways…from tourism numbers to real estate to overall financial health.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.