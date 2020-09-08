Fishkind Conversations: Economic Recovery Is Slower Than It Looks

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Recent reports say the US unemployment rate fell to 8.4% in August and 1.4 million jobs were generated. Also, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has banned evictions through December, and, locally, tourist development tax collections in Orange County have improved.

While this all sounds encouraging, economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston the recovery is very slow and getting slower.

Importantly, he says he’s troubled that the number of people unemployed for 15 weeks or longer is stagnant.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.