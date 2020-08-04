 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Fishkind Conversations: Economic Modeling Shows Reopening Schools Will Raise COVID-19 Infections

Hank Fishkind. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind is not an epidemiologist, but the statistical and mathematical models he uses in his work are similar.

Fishkind tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston that he has run the numbers on a full reopening of brick-and-mortar schools…and he is sounding the alarm about what he found.

He says reopenings will inevitably result in much higher infections rates this fall and winter with negative consequences for students, faculty and the economy.

