Fishkind Conversations: Economic Modeling Shows Reopening Schools Will Raise COVID-19 Infections

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Economic analyst Hank Fishkind is not an epidemiologist, but the statistical and mathematical models he uses in his work are similar.

Fishkind tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston that he has run the numbers on a full reopening of brick-and-mortar schools…and he is sounding the alarm about what he found.

He says reopenings will inevitably result in much higher infections rates this fall and winter with negative consequences for students, faculty and the economy.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.