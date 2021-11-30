Fishkind Conversations: DeSantis’s gas tax cut is “not good economics”
Governor Ron DeSantis is proposing a tax cut of around $1 billion to Florida’s gas tax. DeSantis says the move would save the average Sunshine State family $200.
But economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind tells WMFE’s Nicole Darden Creston that he thinks this is not good economics.
Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.
