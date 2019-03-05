 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Fishkind Conversations: Congestion Pricing Solution To Traffic Woes?

by (WMFE)
I-4 File Photo By WMFE

Traffic congestion is one of the most vexing problems we face. It can frazzle nerves and sometimes add hours to the commute.

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston the problem is excess demand, and the solution lies in congestion pricing.

“Imagine that every vehicle on every roadway had a transponder that would price every trip depending upon the time of day, depending on the route,” says Fishkind.

Congestion pricing is used on express lanes on I-95 in South Florida with higher prices at rush hour and lower prices other times.

“You really see the effect when you’re driving along, at least for that part of the roadway system.”

Fishkind says for congestion pricing to work, as it has in London, some of the proceeds must be invested in public transportation solutions.

“This would include, but not be limited to… subsidies for companies like Uber or Lyft, but not for single passengers but multiple passengers, and to support all of our public transportation systems.”


