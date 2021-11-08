 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Fishkind Conversations: A surprise batch of good economic news

Hank Fishkind. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE


Economics is often referred to as the dismal science, and since the start of the pandemic it’s been more dismal than usual.

But economic analyst Hank Fishkind says a handful of new financial reports and developments are giving Central Floridians reason for optimism as we head into 2022.

Fishkind tells WMFE’s Nicole Darden Creston that the good news starts with the October jobs report and what it reflects for our tourism-based economy.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.


