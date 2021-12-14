 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Commentaries


Fishkind Conversations: A deep dive into DeSantis’s proposed 2022 state budget

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Hank Fishkind. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE


Governor Ron DeSantis recently unveiled his $99.7 billion proposed state budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1st 2022.

The governor’s budget includes a gas tax holiday, along with more money for schools, law enforcement, cancer research, and Everglades restoration. But it is $1.8 billion less than the current budget, which was boosted by federal stimulus funds.

Ultimately, the state Legislature will draft the final version of the state budget during its lawmaking session starting in January.

In his budget message, DeSantis says his proposal, quote, “puts Floridians and their freedoms first, keeps taxes low, and addresses key priorities – all while maintaining record budget reserves.”

WMFE’s Nicole Darden Creston asks economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind whether the governor’s proposal lives up to its description.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Nicole Darden Creston

About Nicole Darden Creston

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from ... Read Full Bio »

TOP