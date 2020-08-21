Fishkind Commentaries: Housing Remains Strong Despite The Downturn
Housing markets are one of the few bright spots in the national economy. 90.7’s Matthew Peddie spoke to economic analyst Hank Fishkind about why housing markets- particularly those in Central Florida- can be so strong during this recession.
