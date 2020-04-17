 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


First U.S. Astronaut Launch Since Shuttle Gets A Date

by (WMFE)

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley train on SpaceX's Crew Dragon simulators before their test flight from Kennedy Space Center. Photo: NASA

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

NASA has set a date for the launch of SpaceX’s capsule designed to fly humans from Kennedy Space Center – carrying two NASA astronauts.
The launch aims to end a nearly decade-long gap of human-crewed launches from the U.S. since the end of the space shuttle program.

On May 27, NASA and SpaceX say they will launch veteran astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley from Kennedy Space Center to the International Space Station.

It’s the first human test mission for NASA’s Commercial Crew program – a $6 billion partnership with private companies SpaceX and Boeing to ferry astronauts to the ISS.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 successfully launched an uncrewed capsule to the space station last year.

Since the end of the shuttle program, NASA has relied on the Russian space agency for rides to the station.

An uncrewed test mission of Boeing’s astronaut capsule failed back in December. The company says it will try once more before attempting to launch astronauts.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts "Are We There Yet?", WMFE's space exploration podcast He also helps produce WMFE's twice-weekly public affairs show "Intersection," working with host Matthew Peddie to shape the ... Read Full Bio »

TOP