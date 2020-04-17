First U.S. Astronaut Launch Since Shuttle Gets A Date

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



NASA has set a date for the launch of SpaceX’s capsule designed to fly humans from Kennedy Space Center – carrying two NASA astronauts.

The launch aims to end a nearly decade-long gap of human-crewed launches from the U.S. since the end of the space shuttle program.

On May 27, NASA and SpaceX say they will launch veteran astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley from Kennedy Space Center to the International Space Station.

BREAKING: On May 27, @NASA will once again launch American astronauts on American rockets from American soil! With our @SpaceX partners, @Astro_Doug and @AstroBehnken will launch to the @Space_Station on the #CrewDragon spacecraft atop a Falcon 9 rocket. Let’s #LaunchAmerica 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/RINb3mfRWI — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) April 17, 2020

It’s the first human test mission for NASA’s Commercial Crew program – a $6 billion partnership with private companies SpaceX and Boeing to ferry astronauts to the ISS.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 successfully launched an uncrewed capsule to the space station last year.

Since the end of the shuttle program, NASA has relied on the Russian space agency for rides to the station.

An uncrewed test mission of Boeing’s astronaut capsule failed back in December. The company says it will try once more before attempting to launch astronauts.