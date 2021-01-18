 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
First Time Buyers For Disney World Annual Passes Out Of Luck

by AP (Associated Press)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Looking to buy an annual pass at Walt Disney World? You’re out of luck unless you’re a current passholder.

The Florida theme park said it will renew passes for current owners, but won’t sell new ones.

The announcement comes as the Disneyland California theme park halted its annual pass program entirely. Disneyland made the announcement earlier this week after it allowed county health officials to use its parking lot for a large-scale coronavirus vaccination site.

The Florida theme park reopened in July under new rules including masks and social distancing, but the California park has been shuttered since March.


