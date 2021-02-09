 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by
Are We There Yet? Podcast

Are We There Yet


First Of Mars Mission Trio Arrives At Red Planet

by (WMFE)

UAE's Hope orbiter arrived at Mars Tuesday, the country's first mission to the red planet. Photo: UAE.

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

The first of three robotic missions has arrived at the red planet. The United Arab Emirates’ Hope probe successfully entered the orbit of Mars Tuesday, marking the UAE’s first mission to the red planet.

Hope will continue to finalize its orbit before carrying out its mission — mapping the complex weather on Mars.

It’s not the only mission to head to the red planet. Two more missions from NASA and the Chinese space agency are en route.

To talk about this new fleet of Martian explorers and what questions they seek to answer, we speak with Jake Robins, host of the WeMartians podcast and has been following these missions since before their launch last summer.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Are We There Yet?' Host

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. He also helps produce WMFE's public affairs show "Intersection," working with host ... Read Full Bio »

TOP