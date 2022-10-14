 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
First Lady Jill Biden will be in Orlando on Saturday

by (WMFE)

First lady Jill Biden and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers talk during a stop at Westside Academy Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)


First Lady Jill Biden is returning to the Sunshine State on Saturday. 

She’ll be in Orlando for the “Fight for our Rights” voter registration event outside City Hall at 3 pm. Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Charlie Crist and Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings will also be in attendance. 

Then Biden will join the festivities in downtown Orlando around Come out with Pride. October celebrates National LGBT + History month. 

For more of WMFE’s election coverage, click here. And to fill out our election survey, click here.


