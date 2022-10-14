First Lady Jill Biden will be in Orlando on Saturday

First Lady Jill Biden is returning to the Sunshine State on Saturday.

She’ll be in Orlando for the “Fight for our Rights” voter registration event outside City Hall at 3 pm. Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Charlie Crist and Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings will also be in attendance.

Then Biden will join the festivities in downtown Orlando around Come out with Pride. October celebrates National LGBT + History month.

For more of WMFE’s election coverage, click here. And to fill out our election survey, click here.