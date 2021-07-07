 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


First Lady Jill Biden in Orlando on Thursday for Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals

by (WMFE)

Photo: Scripps National Spelling Bee


First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will attend the Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals in Orlando on Thursday. 


Biden will meet with spellers and their families ahead of the Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort.

This year’s Bee marks the return of the spelling competition after it was canceled for the first time since World War II during the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. 

Eleven finalists will compete for the champion title at the in-person event that will be televised on ESPN starting at 8 pm.

The event is not open to spectators and all spellers and bee officials are required to follow COVID-19 protocols including social distancing. 

This is not Biden’s first time at a Scripps Bee. Biden attended in 2009 when the contest was held in Washington, DC. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP