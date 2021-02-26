 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


First Lady Casey DeSantis Partners With Professional Athletes to Promote Resiliency in School Kids

by Matthew Peddie (WMFE)

Photo: Joey Logano

DeSantis announced the Resiliency Florida initiative on Friday.

DeSantis shared details about the plan today at a press conference at the Amway Center in Orlando with Gov. Ron DeSantis, education commissioner Richard Corcoran and others. 

She says the department of education is working on a free curriculum focused on mental wellbeing. 

“So, lesson plans, for things like problem solving, critical thinking skills. So this supplements, and what’s great is it’s free to all of the districts so they can utilize it and put it in the classrooms.”

DeSantis was asked about how grappling with Florida’s broken unemployment system could add to stress at home. 

“To the stress component, I would say this: opening the schools and opening the economy is one of the greatest things you can do to the emotional well-being of everybody of this state.”

Casey DeSantis said the resiliency initiative will emphasize volunteerism and physical activity, and it will also include inspirational videos about overcoming adversity from sports stars. 


