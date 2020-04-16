 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

NPR News


First Florida Beach Reopening After Coronavirus Shutdown

by Greg Allen (NPR)

Residents watch a rocket launch from Cape Canaveral beachfront. Photo: Julia Bergeron

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Jacksonville, Fla., Mayor Lenny Curry announced Thursday that parks and beaches in Duval County would reopen Friday with certain restrictions. The mayor said restrictions would allow “essential activities” only, as defined in an executive order signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Those “essential activities” include walking, biking, hiking, fishing, running, swimming, taking care of pets and surfing, as long as they’re done within social distancing guidelines.

In a statement recorded and distributed on social media, Curry said, “This can be the beginning of the pathway back to normal life.” But he told residents, “Please respect and follow these limitations. Stay within the guidelines for your safety as well as the safety of your neighbors.”

Beach hours will limited to morning and evening hours. They’ll remain closed between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Duval is the first county to reopen its beaches since last month, when local governments in Florida began shutting them down during spring break. Jacksonville kept its beaches open later than most, but closed them nearly a month ago.

DeSantis has formed a task force to develop a plan for reopening Florida’s economy. He says it will be working “around the clock” and should have a proposal ready “very soon.”

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP