First case of monkeypox reported in Orange County Public Schools

Orange County Public Schools has its first case of monkeypox. 

A person connected with Wedgefield Elementary School in the Orange County Public School district has tested positive for monkeypox. 

The individual’s last day on campus was over a week ago on September 7th, and the district says they will remain home until cleared to return by a medical provider. 

In a recorded message sent to parents, Principal Randall Longhouse says: 

“The families of the students who are potentially exposed to the confirmed case, were contacted by me and were given an opportunity to ask questions of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County.”

As an extra precaution, the school has been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. Families are encouraged to keep their children home from class if they feel sick. 

Symptoms of monkeypox include a high fever, muscle aches, headache and a distinctive rash on the hands and face. 

Need a monkeypox vaccine? Click here.


