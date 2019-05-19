 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


First Area of Low Pressure Could Form in the Atlantic this Week

Hurricane season is two weeks away but the National Hurricane Center says the first area of low pressure could form in the North Atlantic on Monday.

The National Hurricane Center says an area of low pressure could develop hundreds of miles to the southwest of Bermuda on Monday.

Then the storm could turn into a short-lived tropical or subtropical cyclone by the end of Monday or early Tuesday.

By Wednesday weather conditions are expected to be unfavorable for further development of the bad weather.

Hurricane season begins June 1 and lasts through November 30.

Here are some things to keep in mind:

The first storm of the season will be named Andrea.

For more weather updates, download the Florida Storms app or click on the Storms tab on the WMFE website.

This is a developing story, check back for updates later today. 


