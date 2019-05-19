First Area of Low Pressure Could Form in the Atlantic this Week

Hurricane season is two weeks away but the National Hurricane Center says the first area of low pressure could form in the North Atlantic on Monday.

The National Hurricane Center says an area of low pressure could develop hundreds of miles to the southwest of Bermuda on Monday.

Then the storm could turn into a short-lived tropical or subtropical cyclone by the end of Monday or early Tuesday.

8 am Sun: A new Special Outlook has been issued for the system over the SW Atlantic Ocean. This disturbance could develop into a short-lived tropical or subtropical cyclone late Monday or Tuesday while moving to the N or NE to the south of Bermuda. More: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/4P7PfNDC39 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) May 19, 2019

By Wednesday weather conditions are expected to be unfavorable for further development of the bad weather.

Hurricane season begins June 1 and lasts through November 30.

Here are some things to keep in mind:

Today is the last day of Hurricane Preparedness Week. Here are 5 things you need to know about being prepared for a #hurricane. Find out more at: https://t.co/Eb7iidHRBk #HurricanePrep #HurricaneStrong pic.twitter.com/pw3411Uvi7 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) May 11, 2019

The first storm of the season will be named Andrea.

