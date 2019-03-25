 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Space


First All-Female Spacewalk Delayed Due To Suit Size Shortage

by (WMFE)

NASA astronaut Christina Koch (center) assists fellow astronauts Nick Hague (left) and Anne McClain in their U.S. spacesuits shortly before they begin the first spacewalk of their careers. Hague and McClain worked outside, in the vacuum of space, for six hours and 39 minutes on March 22, 2019, to upgrade the International Space Station's power storage capacity. Credits: NASA

NASA is no longer planning the first all-women spacewalk this week. There aren’t enough space suits that fit.

Astronauts Anne McClain and Christina Koch were scheduled to replace batteries outside the International Space Station Friday.

However, on a spacewalk last week, McClain found that a medium-sized version of the space suit’s inner piece fit her best — and there is only one that would be available before the spacewalk on the station.

So instead, NASA astronaut Nick Hague will join Christina Koch to replace the station’s batteries. She will become the 14th woman to perform a spacewalk.

NASA is about halfway through replacing the 48 batteries on the station with the newer ones. McClain and Hague spent about six hours last week upgrading the station’s old nickel-hydrogen batteries with more powerful lithium-ion batteries. 

McClain will perform an additional spacewalk — a third in this series — April 8 with Canadian Space Agency astronaut David Saint-Jacques.


