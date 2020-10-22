 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Firm Behind Florida’s Unemployment Mess To Sign $135 Million State Contract

by Alyssa Ramos (WLRN)

The company blamed for major problems with Florida’s unemployment compensation system in the first few weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic has just snagged itself another major Florida contract.

Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration says it will move forward with a $135-million dollar contract with Deloitte Consulting.

The state announced in August that the firm would be in charge of streamlining Florida’s Medicaid data system.

But that decision was delayed after two of the company’s competitors claimed that Deloitte had lied about its poor performance at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Miami Herald reports that the competitors dropped their bids last month, which made Deloitte the only company left.


