 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Fireworks Return to Disney World In Time for 4th of July

by (WMFE)

Photo: Disney Parks Blog


Fireworks are coming back to Disney World in Orlando and Disneyland in Anaheim in time for the 4th of July holiday. 

The fireworks, a Disney tradition since 1957, will return to Magic Kingdom and Epcot for the first time since the start of the pandemic on July 1.

At Magic Kingdom, the fireworks are part of the “Happily Ever After” nightly performance at the park including projections and a light show on Cinderella’s Castle.

While at Epcot, the fireworks are a part of “EPCOT Forever,” a nightly show that takes place over World Showcase Lagoon. 

Valid park admission is required to view the fireworks on the grounds. Guests who are vaccinated no longer need to wear facial coverings.

For more information, bookmark the Disney Parks blog.

 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP