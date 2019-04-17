 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Firefighters Will Continue to Monitor 300-Acre Brush Fire in Brevard County Overnight

by (WMFE)
FHP says a prescribed burn in Titusville could also cause low visibility between I-95 and SR-50 tonight. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

The Florida Forest Service and Brevard County Fire Rescue are responding to a 300 acre brush fire in Port St. John.

The “Horse Stable Fire” is located in the Golf View and Flora Vista area.

The fire started in the early afternoon.

By 9 PM EST it was about 90 percent contained. Crews will continue to monitor its progress overnight.

Florida Highway Patrol shut down SR 407 in both directions between SR 528 and I-95 because of the fire.

FHP says a prescribed burn in Titusville could also cause low visibility between I-95 and SR-50 tonight.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.


