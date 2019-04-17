Firefighters Will Continue to Monitor 300-Acre Brush Fire in Brevard County Overnight

The Florida Forest Service and Brevard County Fire Rescue are responding to a 300 acre brush fire in Port St. John.

The “Horse Stable Fire” is located in the Golf View and Flora Vista area.

The fire started in the early afternoon.

By 9 PM EST it was about 90 percent contained. Crews will continue to monitor its progress overnight.

Florida Highway Patrol shut down SR 407 in both directions between SR 528 and I-95 because of the fire.

Road closure Brevard County: SR 407 is closed in both directions between SR 528 and I-95, due to a fire and low visibility. Use 511 for updates on closure. pic.twitter.com/Hgqoz62lwg — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) April 17, 2019

FHP says a prescribed burn in Titusville could also cause low visibility between I-95 and SR-50 tonight.

