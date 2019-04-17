Firefighters Will Continue to Monitor 300-Acre Brush Fire in Brevard County Overnight
The Florida Forest Service and Brevard County Fire Rescue are responding to a 300 acre brush fire in Port St. John.
The “Horse Stable Fire” is located in the Golf View and Flora Vista area.
The fire started in the early afternoon.
Scene of the brush fire in West Port Saint John. #BCFR #BrevardsBravest #PortSaintJohn #Wildland pic.twitter.com/44rcmZr1cN
— BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) April 17, 2019
By 9 PM EST it was about 90 percent contained. Crews will continue to monitor its progress overnight.
Florida Highway Patrol shut down SR 407 in both directions between SR 528 and I-95 because of the fire.
Road closure Brevard County: SR 407 is closed in both directions between SR 528 and I-95, due to a fire and low visibility. Use 511 for updates on closure. pic.twitter.com/Hgqoz62lwg
— FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) April 17, 2019
FHP says a prescribed burn in Titusville could also cause low visibility between I-95 and SR-50 tonight.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
