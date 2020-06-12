FHP trooper arrested, accused of sex with underage girl he met at crash scene

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was arrested Thursday night in Marion County on suspicion of having sex with a 15-year-old girl he met at a traffic crash.

Sheriff’s detectives say 26-year-old Christopher Michael Delrusso got the girl’s phone number at the accident scene in March.

He later cited her for reckless driving and having no license and gave her his personal cellphone number.

They began to text and communicate over Snapchat, detectives say, and he admitted sending the girl a sexually graphic video.

She told investigators they flirted on the app, they cuddled in his patrol vehicle outside her home one evening and, earlier this week, had sex in the cab of his pickup truck.

Detectives say Delrusso admitted having sex with the girl.

They are looking for other possible victims and are asking anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

Meanwhile, Delrusso, who began working for the FHP 5 ½ years ago, has been fired.

Note: An FHP spokesman spelled the former trooper’s last name “Del Russo,” but arrest records, and previous news articles, indicate “Delrusso” may be the correct spelling.