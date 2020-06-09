 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


FHP: Hit-and-run driver kills man on I-75 near Ocala

by (WMFE)

A fatal hit-and-run crash occurred on Interstate 75 south of Ocala early Tuesday morning or Monday night. Image: FHP

A 43-year-old Central Florida man is dead after being struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on Interstate 75 south of Ocala.

Lt. Patrick Riordan of the Florida Highway Patrol says a motorist reported seeing the man’s body draped over a guardrail along the northbound lanes around 7:13 a.m. Tuesday.

A trooper arrived and saw that the man was dead.

The crash occurred about four miles south of the State Road 200 exit.

Riordan says it likely happened earlier Tuesday morning or Monday night. Pieces from a black vehicle were found at the scene, but FHP has not yet determined the make of the vehicle involved.

Anyone with information about the crash can call the FHP at 1-800-387-1290.


