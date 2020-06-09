FHP: Hit-and-run driver kills man on I-75 near Ocala

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



A 43-year-old Central Florida man is dead after being struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on Interstate 75 south of Ocala.

Lt. Patrick Riordan of the Florida Highway Patrol says a motorist reported seeing the man’s body draped over a guardrail along the northbound lanes around 7:13 a.m. Tuesday.

A trooper arrived and saw that the man was dead.

The crash occurred about four miles south of the State Road 200 exit.

Riordan says it likely happened earlier Tuesday morning or Monday night. Pieces from a black vehicle were found at the scene, but FHP has not yet determined the make of the vehicle involved.

Anyone with information about the crash can call the FHP at 1-800-387-1290.