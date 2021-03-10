 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
FEMA Satellite Vaccine Site Opens at Barnett Park on Thursday

Photo: CDC

FEMA is opening a satellite vaccine site at Barnett Park Gym tomorrow.


All K-12 teachers and staff, police officers, firefighters and medically vulnerable people as well as people 65 and up and medical personnel can get vaccinated at the site. 

People in these groups can walk up to the Barnett Park Gym to get vaccinated between 9 am and 5 pm daily from March 11 through March 13. 

Also at Barnett Park, Orange County has expanded its free COVID-19 testing program through March 31. 

All Orange County residents of any age, with or without symptoms, can get tested at the drive-thru site between 9 am and 5 pm, seven days a week. 

Both the rapid antigen test and the PCR test are available. No appointments are needed. 


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

