FEMA Satellite Vaccine Site Opens at Barnett Park on Thursday
FEMA is opening a satellite vaccine site at Barnett Park Gym tomorrow.
Upcoming: FEMA COVID-19 vaccination satellite location. This Thursday, March 11 through March 13. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-ups only (no appointments needed). Open to all eligible. More information at https://t.co/QjCqiOtHJO pic.twitter.com/3xUAKXl2Ra
— Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) March 9, 2021
All K-12 teachers and staff, police officers, firefighters and medically vulnerable people as well as people 65 and up and medical personnel can get vaccinated at the site.
People in these groups can walk up to the Barnett Park Gym to get vaccinated between 9 am and 5 pm daily from March 11 through March 13.
Also at Barnett Park, Orange County has expanded its free COVID-19 testing program through March 31.
All Orange County residents of any age, with or without symptoms, can get tested at the drive-thru site between 9 am and 5 pm, seven days a week.
Both the rapid antigen test and the PCR test are available. No appointments are needed.
🚘 Free rapid, drive-thru COVID-19 testing
🗓️ Available 7 days a week
👋 Available through March 31, 2021
Visit https://t.co/e9gE0InLvU for more information. pic.twitter.com/TyvlfJ5sa4
— Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) March 10, 2021
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity