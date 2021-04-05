 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
FEMA Opens Three Pop-Up Mobile Vaccine Clinics in Central Florida Today As Eligibility Expands

Photo: Nick Fewings

The Florida Division of Emergency Management has opened up three pop-up mobile vaccination sites in Central Florida today in coordination with FEMA.

Each of the sites can distribute up to 400 Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccines today only. The sites have little to no wait time and are open until 7 pm.

Anyone 18 and up who is a Florida resident is eligible to get vaccinated at all three sites. 

The sites are: the Beardall Senior Center, Food Bank-New Life Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church and Lipscomb Community Center. 

Orlando Police are warning drivers about increased traffic on Delaney Ave, Gore St and Orange Ave around the Beardall Senior Center vaccination site.

Drivers should remain alert for slow or stopped cars and for pedestrians. 


