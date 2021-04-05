FEMA Opens Three Pop-Up Mobile Vaccine Clinics in Central Florida Today As Eligibility Expands

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



The Florida Division of Emergency Management has opened up three pop-up mobile vaccination sites in Central Florida today in coordination with FEMA.

💉Go on over! 💉 @FLSERT one-day mobile vaccination clinics in @OrangeCoFL have little to no wait right now and can vaccinate all individuals 18+. 400 J&J. Open until 7! pic.twitter.com/FvpYjTg7aU — Alexa Lorenzo (@ALorenzoTV) April 5, 2021

Each of the sites can distribute up to 400 Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccines today only. The sites have little to no wait time and are open until 7 pm.

Anyone 18 and up who is a Florida resident is eligible to get vaccinated at all three sites.

The sites are: the Beardall Senior Center, Food Bank-New Life Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church and Lipscomb Community Center.

Orlando Police are warning drivers about increased traffic on Delaney Ave, Gore St and Orange Ave around the Beardall Senior Center vaccination site.

ADVISORY: Traffic on Delaney Ave., Gore St., & Orange Ave. may be impacted around the Beardall Senior Center today, due to a temporary @femaregion4 vaccination site opening there. Drivers: remain alert for possible slow-moving or stopped vehicles, and pedestrians. pic.twitter.com/UloWDiFQ3O — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) April 5, 2021

Drivers should remain alert for slow or stopped cars and for pedestrians.