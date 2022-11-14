 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


FEMA opens mobile recovery centers to help victims of two Florida hurricanes

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

FILE - Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), center, and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, right, confer with Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba following a tour the City of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility in Ridgeland, Miss., Sept. 2, 2022. Jackson's water system partially failed following flooding and heavy rainfall that exacerbated longstanding problems in one of two water-treatment plants. On Friday, Oct. 28, Reeves extended the State of Emergency regarding Jackson’s water system until Nov. 22. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, Pool, File)


A mobile disaster recovery center is making stops in Orange and Osceola County this week after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. Residents in other counties can continue to apply for FEMA benefits online.

The FEMA disaster recovery centers offer residents affected by the storms a chance to get help applying for federal assistance.

Orange and Osceola County residents can bring their questions about filling out an application.

FEMA’s Jann Tracey says employees are also on hand to check the status of an application, or simply to talk about the resources that are available. 

“And they can also bring, if they’ve already registered for assistance, they can go to that mobile site and have them bring up the case number that has been assigned to them, bring that with them. They can look up your application and find out exactly the status of it, where it is in the process.”

Tracey says residents should bring:

“Some proof of ownership of your primary residence and bring with you your insurance papers. If you don’t have those documents, for example, the insurance agent’s name will suffice. But ideally, bring your insurance documents, your proof of ownership of the primary residence.”

The mobile recovery center at Downey Park will be open Monday through Thursday and the site at Veterans Memorial Library in St. Cloud will be open on Saturday along with next Monday through Wednesday. 

Both sites are open from 9 am until 6 pm. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter & Fill-in Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the ... Read Full Bio »

TOP