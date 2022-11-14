FEMA opens mobile recovery centers to help victims of Florida hurricanes

A mobile disaster recovery center is making stops in Orange and Osceola County this week after Hurricane Ian. Residents in other counties can continue to apply for FEMA benefits online.

The FEMA disaster recovery centers offer residents affected by the storms a chance to get help applying for federal assistance.

Orange and Osceola County residents can bring their questions about filling out an application.

FEMA’s Jann Tracey says employees are also on hand to check the status of an application, or simply to talk about the resources that are available.

“And they can also bring, if they’ve already registered for assistance, they can go to that mobile site and have them bring up the case number that has been assigned to them, bring that with them. They can look up your application and find out exactly the status of it, where it is in the process.”

Tracey says residents should bring:

“Some proof of ownership of your primary residence and bring with you your insurance papers. If you don’t have those documents, for example, the insurance agent’s name will suffice. But ideally, bring your insurance documents, your proof of ownership of the primary residence.”

The mobile recovery center at Downey Park will be open Monday through Thursday and the site at Veterans Memorial Library in St. Cloud will be open on Saturday along with next Monday through Wednesday.

Both sites are open from 9 am until 6 pm.