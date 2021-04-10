 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


FEMA Funeral Assistance Opens Monday

by Cyd Hoskinson (WJCT News)

Photo: Suhyeon Choi

People with loved ones who died of COVID-19 can ask the federal government for help paying for the funerals.

FEMA will start accepting applications for funeral assistance on Monday, April 12th. Applicants must provide a death certificate and funeral home contracts and receipts.

Those who qualify can receive up to $9,000 dollars.

To apply, call FEMA’s toll-free funeral assistance line at 844-684-6333 starting at 9 Monday morning.

Details can be found online here. 

 


