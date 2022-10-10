 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers opening Tuesday in Seminole and Polk counties

FEMA representative Charles Williams speaks at an Orange County press conference in Orlando on Monday. Image: Orange County via YouTube


FEMA is planning at least four Disaster Recovery Centers in Central Florida.

The centers — which are open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. — provide a one-stop-shop for people and businesses affected by Hurricane Ian.

FEMA has already awarded more than $190 million to help 127,000 households affected by the hurricane in Florida.

The agency has opened eight Disaster Recovery Centers so far, including locations at Barnett Park in Orlando and at the Hart Memorial Library in Kissimmee.

On Tuesday, FEMA will open Disaster Recovery Centers in Polk County at the W.H. Stuart Center in Bartow and in Seminole County at Seminole State College, Building C, in Sanford.

In Orange County, FEMA spokesman Charles Williams says money for home repairs may take a few days, but not health or safety issues.

“If it’s immediate,” he said during a press conference Monday, “if they’re living in their cars, have nowhere to sleep, we will then get emergency housing things assisted. We’ll get a hotel. They’ll be put in a place that night.”

One hundred and nine people sought assistance at the Barnett Park location on Sunday.

Williams said the needs of Orange County residents have been mixture of things like housing — including temporary housing due to unsafe conditions caused by mold — transportation and food.

FEMA also has teams canvassing affected neighborhoods. And people impacted by the hurricane can apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov.


