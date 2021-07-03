 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Feds question relief funds for Florida teacher bonuses

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Andrew Ebrahim


TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan to give teachers and principals $1,000 bonuses using federal COVID-19 relief funds could be in trouble.

The state was told by the U.S. Department of Education on Wednesday that the way the state plans to distribute the bonuses appears to be in conflict with federal guidelines.

A U.S. Department of Education official wrote to the state’s education commissioner that enhanced pay needs to be “reasonable and necessary.”

He added that funds are to be used to address learning loss during the pandemic through programs that respond to students’ academic, social and emotional needs.


