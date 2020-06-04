 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Feds: Orlando man impersonates U.S. marshal at protest

Federal prosecutors say John Wesley Mobley Jr. had a Glock-replica BB gun, a fake badge and handcuffs. Photo: DOJ

A 36-year-old Orlando man faces a federal charge after police say he impersonated a U.S. marshal during protests on Sunday.

The criminal complaint says John Wesley Mobley Jr. had a BB-gun resembling a Glock pistol, handcuffs and a fake badge. Orlando police say he threatened to arrest protesters who blocked his car and that he later caused a disturbance.

He told officers, quote, “I just wanted to help.”

Mobley has a history of burglary and theft, and is already on probation for pretending to be a cop.

John Wesley Mobley Jr. is already on probation after impersonating a law enforcement officer in Gainesville. Photo: FDOC

A few years ago, Gainesville police say he dressed up as an officer and, with a German shepherd impersonating a police dog, confronted an 11-year-old autistic boy and his family.

In that case, police say Mobley threatened to handcuff the child for not paying attention, which greatly upset the boy.


