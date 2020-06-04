Feds: Orlando man impersonates U.S. marshal at protest
A 36-year-old Orlando man faces a federal charge after police say he impersonated a U.S. marshal during protests on Sunday.
The criminal complaint says John Wesley Mobley Jr. had a BB-gun resembling a Glock pistol, handcuffs and a fake badge. Orlando police say he threatened to arrest protesters who blocked his car and that he later caused a disturbance.
He told officers, quote, “I just wanted to help.”
Mobley has a history of burglary and theft, and is already on probation for pretending to be a cop.
A few years ago, Gainesville police say he dressed up as an officer and, with a German shepherd impersonating a police dog, confronted an 11-year-old autistic boy and his family.
In that case, police say Mobley threatened to handcuff the child for not paying attention, which greatly upset the boy.
