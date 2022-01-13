 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
NPR News


Feds indict two Central Florida men for seditious conspiracy, along with other Oath Keepers and founder Stewart Rhodes

by (WMFE)

This image from a federal criminal complaint shows some members of the Oath Keepers after they entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. FBI officials added labels indentifying the Oath Keepers, who were wearing tactical gear.


Two Central Florida men and the founder of the Oath Keepers are among several people charged with seditious conspiracy in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The new federal indictment was unsealed Thursday.

Oath Keepers Kelly Meggs, 52, of Dunnellon, and Kenneth Harrelson, of Titusville, had already been indicted on conspiracy and other charges.

Now they’re accused of seditious conspiracy along with founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes III and eight others. Rhodes was arrested Thursday morning in Texas.

The Justice Department announced the new indictment, alleging an effort to “oppose by force the execution of the laws governing the transfer of presidential power.”

The 48-page indictment details three months of encrypted communication, paramilitary training, and coordination — including armed strike forces on standby. It culminates in the Capitol breach. But prosecutors say the plotting continued even after that.

They say Rhodes led the effort, beginning with a secret message to Meggs and other leaders two days after the election. Rhodes told them quote: “We aren’t getting through this without a civil war.”


