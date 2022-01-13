Feds indict two Central Florida men for seditious conspiracy, along with other Oath Keepers and founder Stewart Rhodes

Two Central Florida men and the founder of the Oath Keepers are among several people charged with seditious conspiracy in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The new federal indictment was unsealed Thursday.

Oath Keepers Kelly Meggs, 52, of Dunnellon, and Kenneth Harrelson, of Titusville, had already been indicted on conspiracy and other charges.

Now they’re accused of seditious conspiracy along with founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes III and eight others. Rhodes was arrested Thursday morning in Texas.

The Justice Department announced the new indictment, alleging an effort to “oppose by force the execution of the laws governing the transfer of presidential power.”

The 48-page indictment details three months of encrypted communication, paramilitary training, and coordination — including armed strike forces on standby. It culminates in the Capitol breach. But prosecutors say the plotting continued even after that.

They say Rhodes led the effort, beginning with a secret message to Meggs and other leaders two days after the election. Rhodes told them quote: “We aren’t getting through this without a civil war.”