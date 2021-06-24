 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Feds charge two QAnon followers from Ocala in Capitol breach case

by (WMFE)
Federal officials say this surveillance image shows Jamie Buteau, 48, of Ocala, preparing to throw a chair during the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Photo: DOJ


An Ocala bartender and her husband have been arrested on federal charges for taking part in the January 6th raid on the U.S. Capitol.

The avid QAnon followers had previously appeared on Vice News espousing Q’s conspiracies and supporting President Trump.

Forty-four-year-old Jennifer Buteau and 48-year-old Jamie Buteau are being held in the Marion County Jail.

Federal officials say this image from video shows Jennifer and Jamie Buteau preparing to leave the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Photo: DOJ

Federal prosecutors are charging both with unlawfully entering the Capitol and disorderly conduct there. 

The husband is also accused of assaulting Capitol Police officers by throwing a chair.

Surveillance video appears to show them in the Capitol.

To help ID the couple, one tipster pointed the feds to the Vice News video from August 2018

They had just attended a Trump rally in Tampa where the former president appeared to point at Jamie and his Q sign. He tells Vice he’s a Republican who calls himself a “Trumpican.”

They are among 465 people arrested so far on charges related to the Capitol breach.


Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

