FedEx is Looking to Hire Some 500 Package Handlers in Orlando This Season
FedEx Ground is looking to hire 500 part-time workers in the Orlando area to meet a growing need for at-home deliveries during the pandemic.
The FedEx Ground team in Orlando is looking to fill some 500 part-time jobs for package handlers who load and unload packages at the 3000 Directors Row facility.
In a statement, a spokesperson said, “the company is excited to provide an economic boost and opportunities for potential employees in the Orlando market.”
The positions offer wages of up to $16 dollars an hour with day, night, and weekend shifts available.
FedEx says many of these part-time positions could become full-time positions as the company continues to expand its e-commerce services including 7 day delivery in the area.
Anyone 18 years of age and older can apply. There are no minimum education requirements for these positions.
