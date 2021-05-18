 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


FedEx is Looking to Hire Some 500 Package Handlers in Orlando This Season

Photo: Victoria Kubiaki

FedEx Ground is looking to hire 500 part-time workers in the Orlando area to meet a growing need for at-home deliveries during the pandemic. 

The FedEx Ground team in Orlando is looking to fill some 500 part-time jobs for package handlers who load and unload packages at the 3000 Directors Row facility. 

In a statement, a spokesperson said, “the company is excited to provide an economic boost and opportunities for potential employees in the Orlando market.”

The positions offer wages of up to $16 dollars an hour with day, night, and weekend shifts available. 

FedEx says many of these part-time positions could become full-time positions as the company continues to expand its e-commerce services including 7 day delivery in the area. 

Anyone 18 years of age and older can apply. There are no minimum education requirements for these positions. 


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

