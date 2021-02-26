Federal Vaccine Site, AdventHealth Pop-Up Site Will Distribute Thousands of Vaccines Next Week

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Four vaccine sites will open in Orange County next week.



FEMA will open a vaccine site at Valencia College West next Wednesday. Healthcare providers were being trained today to administer the shots at the site next week.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says the site will operate 7 days a week from 7 am to 7 pm. About 2,000 shots will be administered daily on site.

Demings says he also worked with FEMA to determine the placement of two mobile sites that will distribute an additional 500 shots each.

He says the first mobile site will be at Englewood Recreation Center in Orlando.

“Starting Wednesday through Saturday of next week. That is the 3rd through the 6th shots will be given at the Englewood Recreation Center in Orlando and then on the 7th through the 10th vaccinations will take place at the Kelly Park in Apopka.”

Demings says another vaccine site will open outside the Orlando International Airport in conjunction with AdventHealth on March 5th.

That site will distribute some 3,500 doses of the vaccine.

“The vaccines at this site will only be available to those 65 years of age or older. Again appointments are required. You can sign up right now on our website. Today. At ocfl.net/vaccine.”

Demings said 47 percent of seniors in the county have gotten at least the first dose of the vaccine.

Countywide over 8 percent of the total population has received at least one shot.