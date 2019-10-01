 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Federal Judge Upholds Most Of Law Banning Sanctuary Cities

by Danny Rivero (WLRN )

Sanctuary city ban goes into effect today. Photo: NPR News

In an order issued yesterday, a federal judge upheld most of a controversial Florida law that bans so-called sanctuary cities. A key part of the law goes into effect today.

Local officials who don’t cooperate with immigration authorities can now be removed from office by the governor or attorney general.

That’s because of SB 168 — a law passed earlier this year.

A federal judge in Miami shot down most of a challenge to the law. It means that local police will now have to hold undocumented immigrants in local jails for two extra days until ICE can pick them up.

The only part of the law that the judge blocked was a requirement that police help transport immigrants across state lines at the request of the feds.

The judge ruled — that job can only be done by the federal government.


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP