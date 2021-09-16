 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Federal judge declines to block Florida ban on mask mandates

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Timo Hardt


MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge has declined to block a ban imposed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to prevent mandating masks for Florida school students amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Judge K. Michael Moore in Miami denied a request by parents of disabled children for a preliminary injunction against an executive order that DeSantis issued in July. That order served as the basis for the Florida Department of Health rule that required school districts to allow parents to opt out of any student mask mandates.

Moore wrote in Wednesday’s ruling that parents should have pursued administrative claims before filing a lawsuit.


