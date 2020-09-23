 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Federal Housing Grant Goes to Florida Victims of Human Trafficking

by Robbie Gaffney (WFSU )

Photo: Chris Gerber

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

The Florida Center for Children and Youth of Tallahassee will be getting almost 500,000 dollars to help human trafficking victims find housing. The money is part of a grant stemming from the U.S. Department of Justice. 

The grant is meant to help pay costs related to short-term or transitional housing for victims of human trafficking.

Those costs include rent, utilities, security deposits or relocation costs for six to 24 months.

The money can also go toward helping victims find more permanent housing, jobs and boost victims’ vocational skills. It also pays for counseling.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP