Federal Funds Approved For Disaster Response As Hurricane Isaias Approaches

Gov. Ron DeSantis says federal funds have been approved to reimburse the state for potential impacts from Hurricane Isaias.

The hurricane is projected to skirt the East Coast with potential impacts to parts of East Central Florida including hurricane force wind gusts and heavy rain Saturday night through Sunday.

DeSantis declared a state of emergency for coastal counties yesterday, and sent a letter to President Trump requesting a federal disaster declaration.

“We just got word this morning that that has been approved, and will contain reimbursement for direct federal assistance as well as all the mass care, so all the feeding and sheltering will be eligible for federal reimbursement through FEMA, which we very much appreciate.”

DeSantis said if evacuations are required, hotels may be used to shelter people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

He said hurricane shelters will also be given extra supplies of personal protective equipment as hurricane Isaias approaches.

“The division of emergency management is sending 25 shelter kits, with PPE to counties in the path of the storm,” said DeSantis.

“Each kit provides PP for up to 400 people for 96 hours and we can send more if necessary.”

DeSantis said emergency officials have also talked to hospitals along the coast. He doesn’t anticipate hospitals needing to evacuate patients, but he said one hospital in Brevard County will move some of its COVID patients to a different hospital.

The division of emergency management has also pre-staged 1.8 million meals and is identifying pre-staging areas for power restoration crews.

Twelve counties including Orange, Seminole, Brevard and Volusia Counties are also under a local state of emergency.