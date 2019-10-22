 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Federal Funding On The Way To Florida After Hurricane Dorian

by (WMFE)

Coastal geologist Randall Parkinson points near where Hurricane Dorian sent water inland, eroding dunes that protect coastal infrastructure. Photo by Amy Green

President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for Florida after Hurricane Dorian.

The declaration means federal funding is available to eligible state and local governments, as well as certain nonprofits.

The White House says funding is available for emergency work and repairs to facilities damaged by the hurricane. Local governments and nonprofits will split the cost with the federal government.

In Central Florida, Brevard, Osceola and Seminole counties are eligible.

The White House says similar funding is also available statewide for projects to protect the state from future hurricanes.

 


Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News.

