Federal Funding On The Way To Florida After Hurricane Dorian

President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for Florida after Hurricane Dorian.

The declaration means federal funding is available to eligible state and local governments, as well as certain nonprofits.

The White House says funding is available for emergency work and repairs to facilities damaged by the hurricane. Local governments and nonprofits will split the cost with the federal government.

In Central Florida, Brevard, Osceola and Seminole counties are eligible.

The White House says similar funding is also available statewide for projects to protect the state from future hurricanes.