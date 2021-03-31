 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Federal charges leveled against man in Everglades shooting

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Aldric Rivat

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have announced charges against a Florida man who opened fire with an AK-47 rifle on officers inside Everglades National Park.

Acting U.S. Attorney Juan Antonio Gonzalez on Tuesday said 37-year-old Drew Curtis Sikes of Palmetto Bay is charged with attempting to kill a U.S. officer and with a weapons crime.

A criminal complaint filed in Miami federal court says officers responded initially Sunday to a call about an altercation between Sikes and his wife in the park.

Authorities say Sikes then began firing the AK-47 at them, but eventually surrendered. Court records don’t list a lawyer for him who could comment on his behalf.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP