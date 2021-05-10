 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Fears Of Steepening Prices Under New FEMA Flood Insurance Methodology

Rising water left some Central Florida homes flooded after Hurricane Irma in 2017. Photo by Amy Green

Some Central Floridians are fearing steepening flood insurance prices as FEMA begins later this year rolling out its most significant update of the program in a half-century. 

More than 1 million Floridians are projected to see increases of $120 or more annually. 

FEMA says the new price methodology — called Risk Rating 2.0 — will more equitably distribute costs by considering a wider range of factors like flood frequency and cost to rebuild. 

But Cape Canaveral Mayor Pro Tem Angela Raymond says residents of her coastal community already pay a lot. She says many residents are retired on fixed incomes. 

“I live 10 feet from the Banana River, and our insurance has tripled this year.” 

New policies will be subject to the new price methodology beginning Oct. 1. All remaining policies will undergo the adjustment next year when they renew on or after April 1. 


